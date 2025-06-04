Was it a Case of money laundering gone wrong- the Last View on the Purported Auction of 3,000 Pedigree Bull- Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Was it a Case of money laundering gone wrong- the Last View on the Purported Auction of 3,000 Pedigree Bull



First they issued a statement with impressive figures that President Hakainde Hichilema would conduct an auction of 3,000 pedigree bulls.





This statement was widely circulated on the public broadcaster, ZNBC, Kalemba and Ministry of Information and Media social-media pages and others clearly for maximum effects.





However, it appears that you can engage in propaganda about the Constitution but not on a subject like this.





While stakeholders were asking about ehy the purpose of such private and personal information and private business was dominating the public media, the livestock industry was asking different questions.





Farmers and industry experts quickly scoffed at the information, especially the purported number of 3,000 pedigree bulls available for sale or auction.





Apparently, breeding pedigree bulls is like breeding thorough-bred horses. It’s not an easy undertaking or a mass exercise!



Breeding pedigree bulls like Bonsmara, Romagnola, Santa Gertrudis, Red Poll and Boran that are well suited for the Zambian climate, is quite difficult.





This requires an investments in research, to stop inbreeding, to improve infrastructure and the animal science behind it, abandon processes and traditional practices like communal grazing, communal breeding and also invest in fighting livestock disease outbreaks.





Breeding these pedigree bulls also requires genetic and DNA testing science to be involved to help obtain accurate and desired calves to ensure the accuracy of the genetics of the breed.





It is for this reason that in 2024, Cabinet ( selfishly) approved duty-free importation of associated genetics of pedigree bulls sourced from the world to help grow these breeds in Zambia.





Boran breed is more established in Zambia brought initially from Kenya.



A few farms like the Graham Mulders, Lwimba Ranch, and Mutanda Ranches are engaged in this highly specialised breeding but only sell a dozen or so a year.





So we debunked the false assertions that 3,000 pedigree bulls were to be auctioned.



Later, a poster was issued was circulated to show that only 150 bulls would be auctioned.





In the end, only 36 bulls were sold.



So what was the intention of telling such a humongous lie that PresidentHichilema had 3,000 pedigree bulls to sale, other than to create false public records that wealth was being created and wealth was being multiplied? A case of money laundering!





It is for this reason that we continue to urge President Hichilema to declare his assets, liabilities and business interests even to the point of his irritation and that of his supporters.





It is the law.



Article 261 and 263 of the Republican Constitution require that the President and all senior public officials declare their assets.



Further Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct of 1994 obligates Memvers of Parliament, the Speaker and the Deputies, and Cabinet Minister declare their assets, liabilities, pecuniary interests and business interest.





And that such declaration be done annually.



But public officials are ignoring the requirement to declare their assets because the leader has not provided leadership in this area.





This also greatly undermines the fight against corruption, transparency and accountability.