Was the Japan trip worth it?…‘it could be another waste of tax-payer money’ – Harry Kalaba

Was the Japan trip worth it?

…‘it could be another waste of tax-payer money’



09.02.25



It has been almost a week since President Hichilema left Zambia on a very expensive trip to Japan but as citizens, we have barely seen any significant economic announcement coming out of the trip.





As Citizens First President, I am beginning to wonder whether this trip was economically important or just another waste of ‘taxpayers’ money when starving Zambians need the resources the most.



For those that do not know, this latest trip by Mr Hichilema is described in diplomacy language as an “Official Working Visit” and NOT a “State Visit” and the difference is simple.





This is also made clear on the government website of Japan.

With the visit Mr Hichilema undertook with his huge expensive entourage, Zambian tax payers money is used to fund his stay and luxury living along with his friends that included at least three cabinet ministers and dozens of handlers.



If this were a “State Visit” normally organised by the hosting country six months ahead, the Prime Minister, head of government or head of state would meet him over a period of at least three days and typically foot his bill and that of his friends.





A State Visit, which this one was not’ would have attracted a 21 gun salute, a red carpet, a banquet, exchange of gifts and a number of binding MoU’s would be signed.



Mr Hichilema would have also been accommodated at the Presidential palace or the equivalent unlike this working visit, all things being equal.

Mr Hichilema, if he was genuine and financially prudent, would have sent a cabinet minister and a few business brokers to meet with Toyota or some such, he did not have to attend this meeting.





PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MEETING WITH JAPAN PM ISHIBA SHIGERU



It is a shame that after spending so much money and skipping an important SADC meeting of heads of states in neighbouring Zimbabwe to resolve the raging conflict in the Congo, President Hichilema was given ‘an only 40 minute meeting mostly for photos with the Japanese Prime Minister Mr. Ishiba Shigeru’ according to a Cabinet Public Affairs Office of Japan memo.





“On 6 February commencing at 2.02 pm for approximately 40 minutes Mr Ishiba Shigeru Prime Minister of Japan held

A Summit Meeting with H.E Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia who was on ‘ his’ Official Working Visit to Japan,” read the official Cabinet statement.



In my view just does not cut it compared to the money spent on the trip… was it worth it given our high poverty levels, 40 minutes of pictures and a handshake?





I must hasten to say that it is commendable that Mr Hichilema’s team according to the Japan Cabinet memo, Japan committed to ‘ deepen bilateral relations’ with Zambia, enhance regional and international relations etc according to a ‘ Fact Sheet’ Japan has posted on its FA ministry website, Cabinet Public Affairs Office of the government of Japan.



It’s also commendable that at the very last minute, Mr Hichilema was granted a meeting with the revered Emperor of Japan His Majesty Naruhito.

My observation is that this was one of the ‘ worst and wasteful diplomatic’ trips ever undertaken by President Hichilema with a super global economic giant in his four years.





Next time Mr President you must send Mr Mulambo Haimbe or Mr Situmbeko Musokotwane to represent you, it’s a shame to spend taxpayers money for a 40 minute photo op in our view as Citizens First.



I was a Minister of Foreign Affairs of Zambia for a long time, I must know the difference and importance between an “Official Working Visit” and “State Visit.”





Mr HH should have stayed home and attended the SADC heads of states meeting to resolve the conflict in the Congo and solved the poverty problems of Zambians instead of taking train rides with Jito.



Harry Kalaba

President

Citizens First.