WAS ZAMBIA SLOWLY TURNING INTO A LUNGU DYNASTY?



When former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu ruled Zambia, few could deny his firm grip on both the Patriotic Front (PF) and the country’s political machinery. But as time passes and revelations continue to emerge, a troubling question lingers in the minds of many observers: was Zambia slowly being turned into a Lungu Dynasty?





Insiders within the PF corridors have whispered for years about Lungu’s quiet but deliberate attempts to handpick his political heirs. In a democratic nation like Zambia, the idea of succession planning may sound ordinary — even wise. But the concern arises when that process appears to sideline democratic competition, elevate loyalists over merit, and entrench power within a narrow circle loyal to one man.





Among those said to have been “anointed” by the former Head of State as possible successors were Given Lubinda, Makebi Zulu, Willah Mudolo, John Sangwa, and Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF). Each of these men, in their own right, has a political footprint that could fit into the PF’s narrative — yet what binds them together is not ideology, but their perceived closeness to the former president.





Given Lubinda: The Loyal Lieutenant



Given Lubinda, once the PF Vice President, was long considered Lungu’s most trusted lieutenant. His calm demeanor and loyalty to the former president saw him elevated to key party positions after the 2021 loss. Lubinda represented continuity — the safe pair of hands who would protect Lungu’s legacy and shield him from political retribution.





Makebi Zulu: The Legal Shield



Then there was Makebi Zulu, a sharp lawyer and former Eastern Province Minister, who became one of Lungu’s most visible defenders both inside and outside the courtroom. His political rise during Lungu’s reign was meteoric — often viewed as someone being groomed not just for political prominence, but also for the delicate role of protecting the former First Family’s interests.





Willah Mudolo: The Money Man



Willah Mudolo, a businessman and PF financier, also found himself in the conversation. His financial clout and connections in South Africa made him a valuable ally to Lungu’s political ambitions. Some insiders suggest that Lungu saw in Mudolo a modern version of a technocratic politician — one who could wield both influence and capital to keep the PF machine alive beyond State House.





John Sangwa: The Unlikely Contender



Perhaps most surprising was the name of John Sangwa, the constitutional lawyer known for his sharp legal mind and outspokenness. Although Sangwa publicly distanced himself from PF politics, reports indicated that Lungu once flirted with the idea of bringing him closer — a move that would have lent intellectual legitimacy to a party struggling with its legal and moral image.





KBF: The Rebel Apostle



Kelvin Bwalya Fube, popularly known as KBF, was among those who loudly proclaimed that Lungu’s time had ended — yet sources allege that he, too, was once considered part of the inner circle before falling out of favour. His eventual rebellion against the PF leadership highlighted the divisions within the so-called dynasty project.





A Legacy Under Scrutiny

While none of these individuals openly admit to being part of a grand succession plan, the patterns of appointments, endorsements, and public messaging during Lungu’s tenure painted a picture of a leader who sought to maintain influence long after leaving office.





The idea of dynastic politics is not new in Africa. From Kenya’s Kenyattas to Uganda’s Museveni family and the Kabila legacy in the DRC, leaders often attempt to preserve their grip through proxies, protégés, or family ties. In Zambia’s case, Lungu’s post-presidency manoeuvres — including his return to active politics and the visible reactivation of his loyalists — only deepen the suspicion that he intended to remain a central figure in national politics.





But Zambia is not a monarchy. It is a democracy that thrives on the principle of free choice and institutional independence. Any attempt, subtle or overt, to turn political leadership into a family or personal dynasty undermines the sacrifices made by citizens to uphold multi-party democracy.





As the PF struggles to reinvent itself amid internal wrangles and leadership uncertainty, the shadow of Edgar Lungu still looms large. Whether the former president was building a dynasty or merely protecting his legacy remains a matter of public debate — but one thing is certain: Zambians have grown wary of politics that put personalities above the people.