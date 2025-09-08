Washington DC Woman Accused of Stealing $266K From Her 95-Year-Old Grandfather

Erica Hopper, a 45-year-old African American woman from Washington, D.C., is accused of stealing more than $266,000 from her 95-year-old grandfather after taking control of his finances. Police say she used the money to fund personal luxuries, pay bills, and rent a high-end apartment.

Authorities said Hopper was granted power of attorney in December 2020, giving her access to her grandfather’s accounts. Instead of safeguarding his assets, investigators allege she misused the funds for her own benefit over a span of four years.

According to WUSA9, Montgomery County Police said Hopper spent more than $25,000 on car payments and over $49,000 paying off her credit card debt. Records show the charges included cosmetic surgery, luxury clothing, accessories, concert tickets, and various online purchases.

Investigators also said she used more than $35,000 of her grandfather’s money to cover rent for a luxury apartment in Washington, D.C.

The investigation began after a concerned family member filed a complaint, prompting detectives to review the transactions. Their findings led to multiple charges, including theft of over $100,000, theft scheme of over $100,000, obtaining property from a vulnerable adult over $100,000, embezzlement, and fraudulent identity theft involving $25,000 to $100,000.

Police said Hopper was processed and later released on an unsecured personal bond as she awaits trial.