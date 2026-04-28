BREAKING: Washington Hilton Donates 2,600 Unserved Dinners After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Cuts Evening Short





When a gunman stormed through a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night and opened fire, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner came to an abrupt and chaotic end, leaving thousands of plates of food untouched. Rather than let it go to waste, Hilton staff worked through the night to do something meaningful with all of it.





White House Correspondents’ Association president Weijia Jiang announced Monday that the hotel donated roughly 2,600 unserved dinners to those in need. Staff freeze-dried the steak and lobster to extend shelf life before delivering everything to two shelters serving abused women and children.





The gunman, later identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, was subdued by law enforcement before reaching the ballroom.

Allen was charged Monday with attempting to assassinate President Trump. One Secret Service officer was injured in the response. Everyone inside the ballroom, including Trump, Melania, and Vice President Vance, was unharmed.





Jiang called Saturday night a “harrowing moment” and praised law enforcement for their swift response. Trump appeared on 60 Minutes the following evening and called for the dinner to be rescheduled within 30 days.