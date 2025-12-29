Watch emotional moment as Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage breaks down on stage while performing ‘Somebody’s Son’

Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage had an emotional moment on stage while performing her hit song Somebody’s Son at the WeLoveYa Festival in Cotonou.

In a video circulating online, the award-winning singer is seen struggling to hold back tears during the performance.

She briefly paused to compose herself before continuing with the song.

The touching moment left many fans in the audience visibly moved.

Viewers at the venue and on social media reacted emotionally to the performance.

Many described the moment as raw and relatable, reflecting both the song’s lyrics and Tiwa Savage’s personal journey.