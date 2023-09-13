Watch: Prophet T Freddy Exposes Woman’s Secret Child and Past Marriage in Front of her Boyfriend During Church Service



In a viral video that has sent shockwaves through social media, the controversial self-proclaimed man of God, Prophet T Freddy exposed a woman’s hidden secret child and past marriage during a church service, leaving her boyfriend and whole congregation in shock.

A Blessing for Their Union

The couple had seemingly attended the church service seeking blessings for their impending union, as the man had plans to pay lobola (a traditional dowry) for his girlfriend. It appeared to be a moment of love and commitment, with the man professing his unwavering love for his girlfriend and his intentions to marry her when Prophet T. Freddy inquired about their love for each other

Both the man and the woman affirmed their love for each other before the congregation.



However, what followed was nothing short of a bombshell. Prophet T. Freddy, during the church service, dropped a revelation that left the entire congregation in stunned silence. He exposed the woman’s hidden secrets and her deception.

The prophet revealed that the woman had been dishonest about her past. He disclosed that she was not entirely truthful about her life. Shockingly, he exposed that she had a secret child and had been previously married.

When questioned, the man expressed his utter astonishment, admitting that he had no idea about the child or her past marriage. He explained that she had never disclosed these crucial details to him.

The situation grew even more bewildering when the man revealed that he had already visited the woman’s parents, and arrangements for the lobola ceremony were in progress.

During his visit, he had not encountered any indication of a child in the woman’s household.

Concealing the Truth

The astonishing revelations continued as Prophet Freddy pressed the woman to explain where her child was when he visited her home. She confessed, leaving the congregation in shock. She revealed that her family had intentionally sent her child to a neighbor’s house to keep the truth hidden during his visit.

Watch the video below;

Spiritual Advice Amidst Shock

In the aftermath of this shocking revelation, Prophet T. Freddy advised all couples to seek guidance from the church before hastily proceeding with their marriage plans.