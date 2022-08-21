‘This Situation Is Unique’: Marry Mubaiwa’s Mother Speaks On Daughter’s Health, Lawyer Fees, Reconciliation With VP Chiwenga

In an emotive interview, Marry Mubaiwa’s mother Helga Mubaiwa has finally spoken on her daughter’s legal issues and her deteriorating health.

Giving an update on Marry Mubaiwa’s health, she said her daughter is neither walking, talking nor eating.

Marry Mubaiwa’s mother Helga, revealed that they have so far paid her daughter’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa, US$20 000 in fees since 2019. She denied reports that they pay her US$7 000 per court session.

Helga Mubaiwa said they have never received an invoice from Mtetwa’s office. She said they paid the US$20 000 out of gratitude for the work she has done so far.

Speaking with HStv‘s Blessed Mhlanga at her residence in Harare, Helga Mubaiwa revealed why as a family they had, until the interview this week, stayed silent.

She said they have chosen to remain silent because they are powerless and voiceless. Helga Mubaiwa said:

Because we are powerless. We are helpless. We are voiceless.

When asked if she believes she has constitutional rights, Marry Mubaiwa’s mother said:

I don’t know about that. I don’t know whether there is anything of the sort.

When pressed on whether she was saying Zimbabweans have no constitutional rights, Helga Mubaiwa said her daughter Marry is being treated differently. She said:

No, I’m saying, personally, I have got access to health, to what have you. But I’m saying Marry is being treated differently. So it’s difficult if you’re in this situation. This situation is, I would say it’s unique.

Later on in the interview, Helga Mubaiwa refused to comment on whether there has been an effort to reconcile with Marry’s former husband Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. She also refused to give a comment on whether there have been efforts to get assistance elsewhere.

She said that she prays with Marry several times a day, even when she is not responding. Helga Mubaiwa said:

I pray with her. Even if she is not responding. I pray with her, several times a day and I just tell her to be strong and keep going on because I know the Lord is on our side and one day is one day. God will answer us.

Helga Mubaiwa said she does not believe women are treated equally in Zimbabwe and urged all women in the country to stand up for their rights.

You can view the full interview below: