WAYNE ROONEY SLAMS SOUTH AFRICA 2010 WORLD CUP — “IT NEVER FELT LIKE A REAL WORLD CUP!”

Wayne Rooney: “You are not getting a WORSE World Cup than South Africa in 2010. That tournament NEVER felt like a World Cup.”

Rooney, who represented England at the 2010 FIFA World Cup tournament, says it does not get worse than that edition in South Africa.

He started every match before England were eliminated in the round of 16, playing against the USA, Algeria, Slovenia, and Germany. He did not register a single goal or assist during the tournament, as per Transfermarkt

Wayne Rooney has risked the ire of South African fans after revisiting his experience at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, offering a blunt assessment of the tournament.

Looking back on the tournament in South Africa, Rooney did not sugar-coat his feelings, saying: “It doesn’t get worse than that.” The former England striker was reflecting on both his own performances and the team’s struggles on the global stage

Speaking on the YouTube channel The Overlap, Rooney said: “You are not getting worse than South Africa.

“We were travelling to the USA game, the first game. [While] we were driving to the game, it was pitch black, there’s no fans there.

“The way you normally go to welcome the fans, [the atmosphere] it was nothing.

“It just didn’t feel like a World Cup at all.”