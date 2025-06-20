WE ADVISED ALL MOURNERS TO LEAVE PF SECRETARIAT AFTER HH’S ADDRESS – LUBINDA





PATRIOTIC FRONT(PF) Vice President Given Lubinda says his party asked mourners who were gathered at the party headquarters to leave immediately and instead convene at the former President’s funeral home in Chifwema since it is now a private funeral.





This followed after President Hichilema canceled a national mourning for his long time political rival late President Edgar Lungu.





Lubinda has also thanked President Hichilema for finally accepting that he is not wanted anywhere near President Edgar Lungu’s funeral and for allowing the family to hold a private funeral like Lungu himself wanted.





Lubinda has also asked all PF members and Zambians who loved and are morning Lungu to avoid violence or provocation from those mocking Edgar Lungu but focus on mourning Edgar Lungu in peace.