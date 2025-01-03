We are 14 months away and you are still waiting for a mysterious “Plan B”, get real- Chilufya Tayali

EEP President Chilufya Tayali



WHEN I WILL BE READY FOR PRESIDENCY, THIS IS HOW I WILL LINE UP MY CAMPAIGN EQUIPMENT

Some damn people will already start arguing with me that, this is not Zambia, well… yeah… I am just showing an example.

Don’t fool yourselves with a few numbers you see on social media that you can win Presidency in Zambia. You need much more than vuvuzelas on social media. They are important to create a perception, but the real work is on the ground.



Zambia’s ICT population is just about 2.5 million of which only about 10 percent (250,000) are eligible voters, so if you want take all of them as your voters, you would still be very far from 3 million votes target if you want to beat the 50%+1 mark.



Votes are not on social media but they are spacely scattered over 752,000km square with over 12,000 polling stations.

Electorates in Zambia are physically and materially persuaded to vote for a candidate, which means, one has to come up with means to reach out (connect with Voters) for them to cast that vote for you.



Rigging is very much part of our electoral practices, so, good planning must take it into account and budget adequately for it.

This means preparing electoral agents to about 20 people per polling station to protect the votes. If you multiply 12,000 by 20 you are talking about over 240,000 people fully registered, committed and paid for this exercise.



You need to invest in security (real security people) with training and equipped to respond to state machinery when they want to rig.

Anyway, I am not here to give you free consultancy on preparing and executing an effective campaign and winning an election, but just to show you that, I am not stupid, I know what I am doing.



I don’t bother to contest Presidential elections, because I need more than social media presence to turn around things.

This is also to open the minds of those who think, we still have time to prepare for 2026 elections and defeat President Hichilema.

We are 14 months away and you are still waiting for a mysterious “Plan B”, get real🤷



Yet again, It’s not enough to have an endorsement from whoever, you need proper planning and resources to pull it off, otherwise we might be late already.



As for me, don’t think I am damn, I am preparing for my time and I know it may take time, but I will be there.



EEP – ICHALO BANTU!!!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!!!

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!