WE ARE CERTIFIED PRACTITIONERS, ALLEGED SPIRITUAL ASSASSINS TELL COURT



VOODOOISTS who allegedly entered into a covenant with Nelson Banda, who is the brother of fugitive Petauke law maker Emanuel Jay Banda, to cast a spell on President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday admitted to possessing charms which they intended to use for their black magic.





The duo identified as Leonard Phiri 43 a witch doctor of Sinda Eastern province, and Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, 42, imported from Maravia, Mozambique, is charged with professing knowledge of witchcraft and possessing charms before the Lusaka Magistrates Court.



Phiri and Candunde have been charged pursuant to Section 5 and Section 11(2) of the Witchcraft Act Chapter 90 of the Zambian laws, which they are accused of contravening.





It is alleged that the two between November 22, 2024, and November 23, 2024, whilst acting together pretended to exercise supernatural power calculated to cause fear.



In the second count, it is alleged that the two wizards possessed charms.





The two spiritual assassins were promised a K2,000,000 if they successfully managed to have the Head of State spellbind, and were given a K16,500 from the agreed advance payment of K30,000.





However the wizards’ get rich -quick scheme backfired, as their charms could not overpower the prayers of the SDA church elder, as every missile they sent to the Head of State returned to their shrine and caused it to tremble.





With their dark kingdom destabilized with prayer, causing them bewilderment, the wizards ran amok with their evil work tools in their hands among them a live chameleon and a tortoise, leading to their apprehension by the department of wild life.





During plea before magistrate Fine Mayambu, Phiri and Candunde readily admitted possessing charms, but denied professing knowledge of witchcraft.



Asked if they had lawful justification to possess charms, the wizards responded in the affirmative.





They said they possessed the charms for their use during black art and that they were certified with doctors affiliated to the largest organization of witch-finders, Traditional Health Practitioners Association of Zambia (Thapaz).





Magistrate Mayambu recorded a pleas of not guilty in the first count and guilty in the second count.



State prosecutor Maclean Chulu proposed that the matter comes up on January 20, 2025 facts and commencement of trial.





Magistrate Mayambu adjourned the case to the proposed date by the State.



Kalemba