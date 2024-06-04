WE ARE DEMANDING FOR THE ARREST AND PROSECUTION’S OF THE FOLLOWING INDIVIDUALS- MPNVP

WE ARE DEMANDING FOR THE ARREST AND PROSECUTION’S OF THE FOLLOWING INDIVIDUALS;-

MEDIA STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE!

What could be the reason why the name of honorable Maureen Mabonga (Mfuwe Law Maker) is trending on – line?

Let’s deal with all cases of Hate Speech and Seditious Practices in full and without any biasness.

The following individuals must receive Police Call – Outs within the next 48 hours failure to which we will ensure that we launch official complaints to the Zambia Police within the Areas of jurisdiction where the allerged offences where committed.

(1) Hon Charles Milupi – Minister of Infrastructure.

(2) Mr. Trevor Mwiinde – UPND Deputy National Youth Chairperson.

(3) Mr. Beene Hachoombwa – A member of the Presidential Campaign Team for President Hakainde Hichilema.

(5) Hon Douglous Siyakalima – Minister of Education.

(6) Mr. Victor Kapungwe (Mr. Ground FBI) – Cadre for hon Miles Sampa.

(7) Mr. Cheelo – A UPND Youth Activist.

(8) Mr. Brian Mulenga – A UPND Copperbelt based cadre.

(9) Mr. Batuka Imenda – Secretary General for UPND.

(10) Hon Obvious Mwaliteta – UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson.

(11) Mr. Frank Zimba Chopi (Fimba Upoke) – UPND cadre.

(12) The UPND Youths from Southern Province.

(13) The UPND Youths from North Western Province.

…..and numerous others.

In order to uphold Rule of Law, Equity, Equality or Fairness, Non – Discrimination or Non – Marginalization, Constitutionalism, Democracy, Freedom of Expression, Lack of Biasness, Inclusivity and Morality, we are making an appeal to the Law Enforcement Agencies especially the Zambia Police to have the above cited individuals interrogated, warned and cautioned, officially arrested and prosecuted indiscriminately!

We are also demanding for all cases suspected to have been committed by those actively serving in Government to be probed and prosecuted. These are cases to do with Corruption, Bribes, Nepotism, Maladministration of Justice, Abuse of Office, Human Rights Abuse and Tribalism. We have a list of offenses abrogated by the above listed individuals and several unmentioned ones and are ready to open dockets against them.

We wish to indicate that all attempts in launching official complaints to the Zambia Police Service against the above listed individuals and numerous others have not yielded any fruitful results.

MPNVP – WE PROMOTE SOCIAL JUSTICE, EQUITY, EQUALITY OR FAIRNESS, NON – DISCRIMINATION, TRANSPARENCY, ACCOUNTABILITY, INTEGRITY AND CONSTITUTIONALISM!