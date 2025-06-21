We are going to repatriate Lungu’s body in 2026 after swearing in a new president – Sean Tembo

2026 Will be easy for us as Tones Alliance as we will be telling Zambians that the only way the body of Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will be brought back to Zambia from South Africa is by voting for the Tonse Alliance Presidential Candidate. By so doing, 2026 is ours, declares Sean Tembo at a media briefing.
THAT’S HOW CHEAP POLITICS HAVE LOWERED THE ZAMBIAN CREDIBILITY.
JUST HOW DID THESE GANGSTERS GET TOGETHER TO DUSTABILIZE THE NORMALCY WE ENJOYED UNDER MWANAWASA (MHSRIEP)
DON’T FORGET THAT THAT BODY YOU HAVE USED AS A BAIT WILL BE BROUGHT BACK TO ZAMBIA UNDER AN UNDERSTANDING WITH ZAMBIANS WHEN THE LUNGU FAMILY RECOVERS FROM THE SHOCK OF LOSING A LOVED ONE.
PF HAS CHOSEN TO PUT THE BODY OF THE LATE PRESIDENT AS A CAMPAIGN TOOL FOR SELFISH ENDS, WHAT A SHAME!
EITHER WAY, THE MWANAWASA SYMPATHY VOTE GIVEN TO THE LATE RB ( MHSRIEP) CAN NOT BE COMPARED TO THIS ONE WHEREBY IT IS KNOWN THAT THE VERY PEOPLE THAT DESTROYED THE PEACE ZAMBIA HAS ALWAYS ENJOYED WILL WANT TO COME BACK TO STEAL, KILL AND DESTROY FURTHER.
ZAMBIANS HAVE NO POOR MEMORIES AND THEY ARE NOT EXACTLY DOCILE.
PF HAS MILKED THE LATE ECL TO DEATH. IF THEY HAD NOT FORCED HIM BACK INTO POLITICS HE WOULD BE ENJOYING HIS PEACE WITHOUT THE STRESS OF FIGHTING POLITICAL BATTLES FOR A FEW THAT WANTED TO USE HIM AS A TRUMP CARD.
VERY SAD THAT WE HAVE ADULTS OF THIS CALIBRE VYING FOR THE HIGHEST OFFICE IN THIS LAND! MAY GOD FORBID THAT PF, WEARING THE NAME OF TONSE, CAN EVER SEE THE CORRIDORS OF POWER! THEY ARE ‘WOLVES’ WHO HAVE JUST CHANGED THEIR NAME.
Sean Tembo, you have just contradicted every lie that Makebi told for not bringing ECL’s body back to Zambia. The whole thing is about HH and the UPND being in power. You still can’t believe that the man you called “under five,” is now president. As my Nigerian friends say, “God will punish your mouth.” We no go vex!
Continue hallucinating as usual, a person who can’t even win a Ward even in his home village is dreaming of swearing in a new president next year. Do you think ma Zambians niba mukonka fipuba? Zambians don’t vote for jokers, the Muliokela type, they vote for serious and visionary people like HH. Just wait for your Zeroes, thousands of them are waiting for you.
Zero has just lost them 500,000 votes as most people do not want the body to be brought into zambia but would rather let it lie peacefully in the first grave.