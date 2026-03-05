By CIC International Affairs.



WE ARE IN COMPLETE CONTROL OF THE IRANIAN SKIES NOW WE WILL BE USING 500 TO 2,000 POUNDS BOMBS EVERYDAY SAYS PETE HEGSETH.





The world is holding its breath after shocking remarks from US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth , who announced that the United States now has complete control of the skies in the ongoing conflict with Iran.





The statement came in a video posted on Fox News’ official X handle on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, following a joint US-Israeli strike that reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei .





Hegseth made the chilling warning clear: “And now, with complete control of the skies, we will be using 500-pound, 1,000-pound, and 2,000-pound laser-guided gravity bombs, of which we have a nearly unlimited stockpile.”





Analysts say this marks a dangerous escalation, as the US and Israel appear poised to strike with overwhelming force. The threat of massive precision bombing has raised tensions worldwide, leaving civilians, governments, and global markets on edge.



