WE ARE IN SAFE HANDS AS MPS UNITE FOR ZAMBIA



We wish to extend our gratitude to the members of Parliament for their support of Bill 7. For the first time in Zambia’s history, we are witnessing collaboration across the political spectrum to advance the nation.





When the President addressed Parliament and highlighted the deficiencies within our constitution, he faced considerable criticism. However, one commendable aspect of President Hakainde Hichilema is his clear vision and commitment to elevating Zambia to a higher status on the global stage.





It is encouraging to see members of Parliament set aside personal and political differences for the greater good of the Zambian people. This is how governance should function. In a democracy, differing opinions are inevitable, but when issues arise that serve the best interests of the populace, those interests must take precedence.





To the President, Your Excellency, you have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to prioritizing Zambia. This reassures the Zambian people that they made the right choice in electing you.





As you sign the Bill into law, we extend our congratulations. We salute your vision to enhance the greatness of Zambia and improve the lives of its citizens.



WESTERN PROVINCE

UPND MEDIA TEAM