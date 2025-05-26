We Are Not Boycotting 2026: The Patriotic Front (PF) Remains Committed Despite Desperate Propaganda





Office of the Director of Media – Patriotic Front (PF)



Contrary to misinformation circulating on social media, *the Patriotic Front (PF)* are not considering boycotting the 2026 general elections. The baseless claims that we intend to withdraw from the electoral process due to the legal hurdles faced by our sole presidential candidate, *President Edgar Chagwa Lungu,* are not only false but reveal a deep sense of desperation from our political opponents.





Let us be clear: the *Zambian people have placed their hope in the Tonse Alliance and PF as a credible alternative to the current government.* This momentum is unsettling to those in power, who are now resorting to psychological tactics and misinformation to mislead the public.





A fake narrative is being circulated, quoting us as saying: “We are boycotting the 2026 elections if Lungu won’t be on the ballot paper.” We categorically reject this statement. *Our commitment to the 2026 elections is unwavering,* and *our Plan B,* as earlier communicated by our Chairman, is in full motion. We remain focused, united, and ready to present a formidable challenge to the UPND administration.





It is now an open secret that government has received consistent, reliable intelligence that *Tonse Alliance is poised to form government in 2026* . However, instead of facing reality, government is Instead, attempting *to manufacture propaganda* to deceive the Zambian public and downplay our progress.





The people of *Lumezi Constituency* and across the nation can see through these tactics. The use of fake price reductions on essential goods and disinformation campaigns shows how rattled the ruling party has become. But the Zambian people are not naïve—they recognize manipulation when they see it





To suggest that the Tonse Alliance and PF would follow in the footsteps of UNIP’s 1996 boycott is not only misleading but laughable. *We are not UNIP. We are not retreating. We are rising*. The 2026 elections are our moment, and “ *Ilelanga” — the future is bright.*





President Hakainde Hichilema’s fear of President Lungu is no longer a secret. It is said that even President Lungu’s shadow sends panic into State House. The overreach of law enforcement at every public appearance of our leader confirms the growing desperation of this regime.





In conclusion, we urge the public to ignore the lies being spread online. The *Patriotic Front and Tonse Alliance are moving forward, fully committed to participating in and winning the 2026* elections. No amount of suppressed intelligence or state-sponsored propaganda can stop the will of the Zambian people.



*Issued by:*

*Office of the Director of Media*

*Patriotic Front (PF)*