WE ARE NOT SAFE.WE ARE IN THE HANDS OF VERY FUNNY PEOPLE- Hon.  Binwell Mpundu

By Hon. Binwell Mpundu

WE ARE NOT SAFE.WE ARE IN THE HANDS OF VERY FUNNY PEOPLE.

The police came to my house to try and abduct me .They came in huge numbers (16 officers) for what as if i had committed a crime and then Rae Hamonga makes a useless statement that i had ignored their call out.



Who did they give that call out to?? I’m a person of fixed aboard and the police can easily call me as they have done before and i have always complied. How then can the police come to ambush me as if I’m a common criminal…

How can the state be lying and how we can feel safe with them.Loot at this:.

1.Hon Jay Jay is found bruised and the medical reports and the policel indicates as such but Hon Jack Mwimbu holds a press briefing denying that Jay was perfectly fine with not injuries..meanwhile the guy was perfectly fine has been in a state hospital for two weeks now.How is a person who was fine supposed to be in hospital for two weeks.Note that this is a state hospital..if it was Medlands hospital you would have been thinking they are making it up since according to the medlands now belongs to a PF guy.

2.The Minister of defence holds another press briefing lying to the nation that Jay Jay was invited to interviews but chose not to give them information as to the details of the abduction when the truth is that Jay gave them the full details and named the people behind the abduction. Why was the minister again lying when he knew the truth.

3.Rae Hamonga tells the nation that they had summoned me to the police and i ignored the summons when he very well knows it was not true…

How can the state whose job is to protect citizens be so unreasonable in handling our affairs to an extent to now telling lies .How can we trust such people and why are they now lying to the nation.

The police knows by now the issues sorrounding the disappearance of Hon Banda and by now if we were a normal country why havent the people who have been named in the abduction been picked for questioning.We all know that when one is named in a crime whether true or not he or she has to be questioned, so why have those named individuals not been picked up or summoned for questioning and the public should know they have been interrogated the same way they are now interrogating us who they even know are not anywhere close to the matter??

We are a very country where people can trivialise such and important issue going about inconveniencing innocent people yet we have real suspects in the matter who have been named by Hon Jay.

WE NEED TO GET SERIOUS GENTLEMEN..WE ARE NOT DEMANDING FOR ANY SPECIAL FAVOURS BUT ANSWERS AS TO WHAT HAPPENED TO JAY JAY AND IF YOU ARE NOT PREPARED TO DO THE RIGHT THING KANSHI JUST CLOSE THE WHOLE DAME THINGS WE CONTINUE GOING ABOUT WITH OUR LIVES.

MULEFWAYA MULETUSHUPA MUMANO IMWE NINSHI MULEMONA KWATI TULI FIPUBA ??