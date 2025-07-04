WE ARE NOT UPND  PRAISE SINGERS! – Fred M’membe

WE ARE NOT UPND PRAISE SINGERS!



Our friends in the UPND and its government

want everyone to fear ans sing praise songs even when there is no praise to sing about. For them checks and balances mean praising their leaders. They seem to have the misconception that checks and balances means praising Mr. Hakainde Hichilema. From our observations, they actually have no clue what checks and balances entail.





We urge them to go to the archives and check whether Mr Hichilema and the UPND were praise singers for the previous governments including the recent one of Mr Lungu.

Did Mr Hichilema ever praise any previous government for anything? Did Mr Hichilema recognise Mr Lungu as president? Why do they want to change the rules of the game for opposition now that they are in power? They want everyone to fear and praise him?





Zambia is not a dictatorship in which everyone should think, dream and view the world in the same way.



Our politics are about plurality and diversity. Even our Christianity is not about united voicing Bible verses like John 3:16 or speaking the Lord’s Prayer in unison. Division, not unity, is a significant theme in the Bible.

Prophet Jeremiah, from the Old Testament, was persecuted for saying what God told him to speak to the people. As a prophet of God, Jeremiah, was opposed for saying what people did not want to hear from God. Lies and gossip may be more popular than the truth. Should we shut up or speak up about what is harmful to society?





As Christians, Jesus warns us that saying and living what Jesus said and did will result in our persecution. We will be persecuted because, “A disciple is not above his teacher, nor a servant above his master. It is enough for the disciple to be like his teacher and the servant like his master.” Jesus warned his disciples that if they have called him Beelzebub, or Satan, how much more will they malign them.





Jesus warned his disciples that they should not fear persecution for speaking His words. They will prove true even if those offended by them reject them. Jesus and his words are meant for the good of others, even if they sting.

Persecution, beatings, being placed in jail, or fed to lions will harm or kill your body, but it is God who saves your souls for heaven, not other people. We fear others and things we cannot control, but God is to be feared above all else.





Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party