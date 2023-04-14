WE ARE PROUD OF THE ROSA – Keith Mweemba

We have a lot of pride in the Rosa, and now is the time to realize that it is doing the very best that it can for the team and that when the right moment arrives, something will happen. Keith, whose team has not won anything yet but is pleased to be in the final of the ABSA Cup, stated that for the time being, it is a very reliable bus for the squad and the team is comfortable.

Asked about the feeling reach the final, Keith Mweemba doesn’t want to blow the trumpet and he is clear with his thoughts:

“It’s a game we really wanted to win and to qualify for the final is a significant success not just for MUZA but for the people of Mazabuka, but we are aware that we have not won anything yet and hence we shall wait and concentrate on what is at hand,”

Mr. Keith Mweemba is not getting carried away with qualifying for the final and is aware that nothing is in their control; yet, he refuses to get into too much detail about the final game versus Forest Rangers.

” I don’t think it’s time to talk about the ABSA Cup final now and we shall have to wait until May 2023 when we can again sit here and discuss my thoughts about what I think about the game,”

This is an example of how focused this man is with this team and how he ensures that he plans adequately for whatever comes next. He makes it very obvious that the team’s concentration and attention are directed at the match against Kabwe Warriors this weekend in Mazabuka.

“In light of the fact that an epidemic of the virus (FLU) in camp destabilized our team’s performance versus Trident, we are working toward resuming our typical FC MUZA play. The virus had taken a major toll on one-half of the team, and the medical staff did everything they could to maintain the players in good enough health to compete in the game, but it wasn’t easy,” he said answering why the team looked so lethargic.

The manner in which FC MUZA played against Trident in the semi-final of the ABSA Cup at Arthur Davies Stadium appeared to be extremely different from what the team has been showing in the super league. This now explains the sort of play that the majority of people noticed throughout the matchup.

This weekend marks week twenty-nine of the FAZ MTN Super League, and Kabwe Warriors will travel to FC MUZA in an effort to steer clear of the relegation zone. At the same time, FC MUZA will be pushing to get as high as possible and maintain that top-four position, which has made them one of the most challenging teams to face. In the first matchup, FC MUZA prevailed against Kabwe Warriors by a score of 2-1.

Source: Bwezani With Zambian Football