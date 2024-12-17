WE ARE READY FOR KAWAMBWA POLLS-ECZ



KAWAMBWA -The Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ says it is ready to deliver a free, fair and credible Kawambwa Central Parliamentary by-election that conforms to internationally accepted standards.





During a stakeholders meeting at St. Mary’s Secondary School today, ECZ Commissioner, Major Vincent Mukanda said that the electoral body has put modalities in place to ensure that smooth polls for the vacant Kawambwa Parliamentary seat are guaranteed.





Major Mukanda further stated that it was the wish of the Commission to ensure an election that reflects the will of the people of Kawambwa Central constituency.





The Commission further urged political players to ensure they conducted their campaigns in line with applicable laws as stipulated in the Electoral Code of Conduct (ECC).



Major Mukanda stressed that the fairness of voting happens on poll day and the most critical part is when a registered voter democratically cast the vote chosing the candidate of choice.





The vast Kawambwa Central constituency, also called the *”land of plenty”* due to its favourable rainfall pattern and huge swaths of fertile land with 57 polling stations and 9 wards; with 27,882 registered voters.





The Kawambwa Central Parliamentary by-election has been necessitated by the conviction of Nickson Chilangea for malicious damage by the Kawambwa Magistrates Court on 23 July, 2024.



Mr Chilangwa was the Patriotic Front (PF) Member of Parliament for Kawambwa Central and served as Luapula Province Minister.





In this election, the ruling UPND has fielded Nason Musonda as its candidate, while the Tonse Alliance has fielded Danstan Mwansa under the Peter Chanda’s New Congress Party-NCP.



The Commission thanked all the stakeholders for being of service to the nation and encouraged the spirit of peace and oneness to prevail before, during and after the elections.



(C) The Falcon