WE ARE READY TO FACE UKA ALLIANCE-HICHILEMA

WE ARE READY TO FACE ALLIANCE-HICHILEMA

The UPND Gears Up Ahead Of The 2026 Elections

………..He said that the UPND is more ready than ever before to face any political alliance in reference to the newly formed United Kwacka Alliance (UKA) where former President Edgar Lungu, is one of the alliance members……..

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has delivered what in boxing circles is termed as an upper-cut to his opponents ahead of the general elections in 2026.

Speaking when he opened the Anderson Kambela Mazoka house, new national party secretariate named after founding party leader, in Lusaka today, Mr. Hichilema vowed that it will not be easy for the opposition to unseat him from the office of Presidency. He said that the UPND is more ready thsn ever before to face any political alliance in reference to the newly formed United Kwacka Alliance (UKA) where former President Edgar Lungu is one of the alliance members.

During the same event, Mr. Hichilema unleashed a six-point party strategy which the UPND nationwide must adopt in order to remain relevant to the Zambian people.

He has since directed the UPND Secretary General, Batuka Imenda and the party’s National Manangement Committe in the immediate term to do the following;

1) Reorganize party structures across the nation. Mr. Hichilema said that by April, 2024, he expects at provincial level the party to have a well established party offices.

2) Recruit new members to the party

3) Register new members, Mr. Hichilema said that those who will be recruited and do not have NRCs must be assisted by the party to acquire NRCs.

4) After that they must acquire Voters’ cards, any member who does not have a voters’ card must obatin a Voter’s card.

5) Improve Messaging to the public, he has also, challenged the UPND media team and ordinary members of the party to improve on their messaging strategy.

He wondered why members of the UPND are failing to outline the achievements of the UPND in the last two years such as recruitments of teachers, health workers, increased CDF, free education, no cadresim, reintroduction of student’s meal allowances, freedom of speech and association among many other major achievements of the party.

6) Mobilize, the Head of State has called on the general members of the party to go on a national mobilizing agenda in order to grow the party.

Mr. Hichilema has further revealed that on a date yet to be selected, all UPND members of Parliament, and members across the nation will be required to put on their party regalia and engage in community services such as cleaning markets, bus stations among other public facilities. He said he will flag off the event at Lusaka’s Kulima tower bus station.

