WE ARE READY TO GIVE IT OUR ALL – KUNDANANJI



COPPER Queens forward Racheal Kundananji says the team is fully focused on Wednesday’s critical Group A clash against Senegal at the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.



Speaking during the pre-match press conference at the Stade Olympique in Rabat, Kundananji reflected on the team’s mindset following the 2-2 draw with Morocco.





“I think mentally we are prepared well and physically also because we have already forgotten about the game because we don’t want to come back again,” Kundananji said.



“We already lost some chances. So we are focusing on tomorrow’s game, which we are giving all our best and trying to make sure that we use all the chances that we are going to get tomorrow.”





Kundananji underlined the pressure that comes with every game in a major tournament and why the Senegal fixture carries even more weight.





“All the games in the tournament mean a lot because once you lose one, you still give yourself pressure. But now, this game is more important and this is the second step in the tournament,” she stated.





“We have already passed one step which is Morocco, so we need to give it all in this one to just grab all three points for us to lift the pressure on our heads and make sure that we give more motivation to ourselves too.”





Kundananji also spoke with deep appreciation for coach Nora Häuptle, crediting her with elevating the team’s level and bringing freedom and belief to the players.





“You know, I have been excited working with Coach Nora. I feel like I have been free playing in her team. I have always been myself around her and all the coaches. I think she has brought so much value to our team,” she said.



She went on to express confidence in the direction the team is heading under the current technical bench.



“Right now, we have a few times to be with the team. Now, look what has happened in the team. There are so many changes. All of you have been watching the screens and seeing the style of the game we are playing. I feel like she has brought so much to our team. She is going to help us become who we are supposed to be.”





Kundananji also paid tribute to the Zambian fans who have been a constant source of strength and motivation, especially while playing far from home.





“You know, playing away from home, it gives pressure. But seeing how it is just the team, your family around you, having your back, seeing them in the stands, it helps,” she said.





“It boosts the morale. Seeing the Zambian fans waving the flag for us, screaming our names and chanting for Zambia, just to see us do our best is something interesting and something that makes us to be at our best. I always appreciate them because it is not easy to see the team and always make time for the team.”



FAZ