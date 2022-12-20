WE ARE READY TO HELP LCC WITH SECURITY FOR THEM TO TAKE CONTROL OF MARKETS AND BUS STATIONS – UPND YOUTH CHAIRMAN

LUSAKA Province youth chairperson Anderson Banda says it is not true that some ruling party cadres in the capital city are harassing bus drivers.

Yesterday, some pandemonium reigned in Lusaka city as some bus drivers protested against incessant harassment by political cadres who are believed to belong to the UPND.

Upon winning the Republican presidency, with a resounding margin, in August 2021, President Hakainde Hichilema outlawed political cadreism, a feature that smoothly flourished under the PF regime.

But there have been sporadic reports that some political cadres have continued with their mischief in public places like bus stations and markets.

However, Banda, in an interview, said the UPND shall not tolerate any lawlessness in the central business district (CBD) of Lusaka, in the name of party cadres.

“The issue of people misbehaving in the name of UPND has been debated severally due to some unknown individuals that put on UPND regalia deliberately with intentions to ruin the reputation of the party,” Banda said.

“The party has records of its members and any bus driver claiming to be harassed by any UPND cadre should visit the party secretariat and confirm the cadre’s membership, for the party does not indulge any act of violence.”

He noted that violence in bus stations is a fire lighted by some contravening bus drivers.

Banda regretted that some bus drivers want to be operating from undesignated points, thereby making those operating in the bus stations to run wild.

He described such a situation as a failure to manage affairs by the Lusaka City Council and the police,” Banda said.

“It is sad that politicians are now concluding that it is UPND cadres that are bringing the confusion. Whether UPND cadres or not, those acting like thugs shall be regarded as criminals and charged by law.”

He further indicated that if the council and the police failed to take control of the markets and bus stations, he would move in with his team and help them in providing security, in order to maintain sanity in public places.