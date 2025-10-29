WE ARE SORRY FOR THE PAIN AND CONFUSION WE CAUSED TO ZAMBIANS, SAYS PF





The Patriotic Front (PF) States That It Is Deeply Sorry And Remorseful For The Pain And Confusion Its Cadres Caused To Zambians While The Party Was In Government.





The PF Have Since Pledged To Never Tolerate Or Condone Cadrerism And Thuggery Behaviour Once Re-elected In The 2026 General Elections.





We Want To End Load-Shedding, Hunger, Poverty, Lower The Cost Of Living & Further Increase Your Salaries So That You Can Buy Vehicles, Not Using Zam-Foot Everyday To Work, The PF Added.