We are willing to address whatever concerns Lungu family has after burial – Hichilema





PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he is conscious of the feelings and concerns of the family of late former president Edgar Lungu and he is willing to listen to their concerns once Lungu is given a dignified send off.





Appearing on the ‘Africa Here and Now’ podcast, President Hichilema stated that a number of the issues that the family is raising can be dealt with after giving his predecessor an honourable burial.





He also apologised for exposing the family, Zambians and the world at large to what he described as an unfortunate situation.





“We are also conscious of the feelings of the family, the concerns that they have. A number of those can be dealt with after an honourable burial and we are available to do that. But we are sorry about exposing the family, the country, the region, the world to this unfortunate situation,” he explained.





The Head of State said he was confident that the standoff between government and the family will end sooner than many expect.