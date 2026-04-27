WE ARE WINNING THE 2026 ELECTIONS – SEAN TEMBO

… as Patriots for Economic Progress unveils Eng. Chanda Katotobwe as presidential candidate.

LUSAKA, MONDAY, APRIL, 27, 2026 [SMART EAGLES]

The Patriots for Economic Progress PeP has unveiled Luapula constituency member of parliament Eng. Chanda Katotobwe as Presidential candidate for the 2026 general elections.

PeP leader Sean Tembo who also running mate unveiled Eng. Katotobwe at a media briefing at Oalm Valley Resort this afternoon.

And Mr. Tembo said the opposition party stands 100 percent chance of winning the the August 13, presidential elections.

“The PeP does not only stand a chance of winning, but now we are 100% that we are winning. The reason is that, as PeP and party officials, we know that we stood a chance of winning but the introduction of a new candidate outside the party, guarantees us that we are winning this year elections,” Mr. Tembo said.

“We had a choice to make, whether to grow slowly as a party but we have made a decision to grow immediately. In choosing the person who is going to be our flag carrier for this year’s election, we came up with this candidate knowing that our candidate will be a people’s choice,” he said.