WE ASKED ABOUT CORRUPT CONTRACTS – LIKWANYA

SUSPENDED United Party for National Development Lusaka District information and publicity secretary Matomola Likwanya says he led a horde of the ruling party’s cadres to the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services to find why a contract to supply 100,000 phones was awarded to one individual.

Likwanya was suspended last Friday by Lusaka Province UPND Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta for what he described as gross misconduct and insubordination.

However, Likwanya has taken to his Facebook page to defend his actions.

He said he did not lead a team of cadres to demand contracts or threaten the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry but to demand answers on various dubious contracts.

“We never went to the Ministry of Community Development to get contracts; we went to inquire on how they awarded a tender to someone who was the third-best bidder and left out the first-best and second-best bidder,” he wrote.

“Secondly, we wanted to find out how they awarded one person a contract to supply 100,000 phones and to date that person has not supplied,” Likwanya said

He wondered how the same companies were the only ones being awarded contracts to supply fertiliser at the ministry excluding others.

“We wanted to find out why we have the same companies that supply fertiliser at the Ministry and so many issues such as why the same names appear to get Social Cash Transfer, including others who are not even eligible and are well-to-do. I have all this data at my fingertips. So, please, let’s not get there,” Likwanya said.

He described the news about him and other cadres storming the PS’s office demanding contracts as propaganda peddled by known individuals.

Likwanya denied ever submitting any company profile to the ministry for his companies to be considered for contracts.

“I just wanted you to know that because others are buying into this propaganda that we went to ask for contracts, and I went to insult. I have never submitted any profile to that ministry; they have the records. I have accepted the suspension for the respect I have for the party and the president, even when it’s only me who was suspended when we were the four of us, and my suspension letter was not sent to me but rather posted on social media,” he said.

Likwanya accused the opposition of being behind the propaganda.

“We are buying so much into the propaganda of the opposition, and we act based on what the opposition directs us to do. We have so many of our people who fought for UPND, and nothing has happened to them in terms of supporting them as citizens. We have been preaching about the Access to Information Bill that every citizen can walk into any office and access information. But today it’s a crime to get information, most especially since I was elected as information publicity secretary for Lusaka,” he said.

Likwanya urged others never to be intimidated but to stand firm and speak out against any ills.

“We must not be intimidated with arrests for simply visiting a public office to inquire about a public tender. We were not even called to explain what happened, but they made a decision based on one side of the story. Sometimes silence is good, but not at this point where someone wants to tarnish my reputation and try to make me look violent.

Use the same energy you are using to bring us down to uplift us who have been loyal to you for many years. I shall remain in UPND as this is not an expulsion from the party, and I shall continue to write and post about the good works of the President,” Likwanya said.

The Mast