WE BOOK ZAMBIAN ARTISTS FOR SHOWS BUT THEY DON’T BOOK US – MALAWIAN SINGER TAY GRIN CALLS FOR RECIPROCITY





TOP Malawian singer Tay Grin took to his socials to voice out an injustice he has observed.





The singer said that despite Malawians giving Zambian artists “access” and booking them for shows, Zambians have not returned the gesture.





“Time has come for our Zambian brothers and sisters to give Malawian artists the same access we’ve always given theirs. True growth only happens when the doors swing both ways,” said Tay Grin.



The singer argued that Zambian artists collaborate with them because they need them just like they do.





He further wondered why people from his country booked them, but Zambians do not reciprocate. “Don’t be arrogant. Think about it,” added Tay Grin.





Zambians have responded with mixed feelings. One social user stated that they just need to make hit songs just like Driemo has done with MAGINI, which led to him being booked to perform at the 2025 Zambia Agriculture and Commercial Show and the Kulamba Music festival.





Media personality Edna, who reaffirmed the earlier sentiment, questioned Tay Grin if he had missed Namadingo holding a one man show in Zambia from which he bought Range Rover.





The debate is raging online, Tay Grin, along with fellow artist Gwamba, feel like there is no sufficient reciprocity. On the other hand, Zambians feel they just need to work harder, and they are appreciated sufficiently.





Tay Grin featured on Yo Maps’ SOMONE, a song that has become the most streamed song by a Zambian artists amassing over 21 million YouTube views and 3.19 million spotify streams.



READ MORE: https://zedifyonline.com/we-book-zambian-artists-for-shows-but-they-dont-book-us-malawian-singer-tay-grin-calls-for-reciprocity/