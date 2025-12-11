By Kellys Kaunda

WE CANNOT LEGITIMIZE AN ILLEGALITY – LAZ TELLS PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE ON BILL 7





The Law Association of Zambia, LAZ, has told the parliamentary committee on Bill 7 that its sittings constituted a disregard and breach of the Zambian constitution.





Therefore, the LAZ President said his organization was not going to submitt on the details of Bill 7.



LAZ told the committee that the court ruling on the process that culminated in Bill 7 flouted several provisions of the constitution.





These include articles 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 9, 61, 90, 91, and 92.



Consequently, LAZ told the committee that the court guided that the correct procedure should have been as follows:





1. Government appoints a committee of experts.

2. The committee goes to the people to find out what changes they wanted to be made to the constitution.

3. The committee looks at previous constitutional review recommendations.

4. The committee compiles report and frames the proposed Bill.

5. The report and Bill taken to the district, provincial and national levels for public debate.

6. Only after this process is the final report and Bill taken to parliament.





LAZ told the parliamentary committee that it could not submitt on the specific provisions of Bill 7 because the process that gave birth to it did not follow this process.





In response, the parliamentary committee said while it sympathized with the LAZ position, it was however outside its mandate to do anything about it.



The committee said it was mandated to deal only with the contents of Bill 7 and not how it came about.





On that note, the LAZ delegation closed its notebooks and left the committee room.



It would appear LAZ and the OASIS Forum are not through with the Bill 7 saga.



Watch the space.