‘We can’t bury foreign ghosts here,’ South Africans mock Zambians over Lungu burial





SOUTH Africans have taken to social media to mock Zambians following reports that former president Edgar Lungu will be buried in South Africa after his family and government failed to agree on how he should be mourned and laid to rest.





What started as breaking news conveyed by SABC journalist Sophie Mokoena on her X account spiraled into a wave of ridicule, with many South Africans questioning why a Zambian former head of state should be buried on foreign soil, “in their backyard.”





Twitter (X) users had to throw jabs, satire and outright disbelief at the news.



“Noooh he must go and be buried at his home town in Zambia. We have got a problem of shortages of burial sites, we can’t have political ghosts speaking languages we don’t understand,” wrote one South African user.





Another user, Anne Mashalaba, fumed: “But how? Are they going to host a state funeral of Zambia in South Africa? No guys. We can’t allow that. If they bury him here, it better be a normal funeral like everyone else. Nothing special.”





Others suggested that Lungu’s grave could turn into a “Zambian territory” or spark supernatural consequences.



“South Africa will be haunted by a foreign ghost,” warned Chako De Masta.





“Imagine being chased by an angry ghost who has been abandoned by his family. SA is a playground,” joked Thole Lomthwakazi Qengeba.



Some wondered why closer countries like Zimbabwe or Malawi weren’t considered.





“Maar, really? They jumped Zimbabwe, Malawi/ Botswana and want to come all the way here? I smell a rat,” wrote Prince Melvin.



Even the country’s controversial anti immigration movement was dragged into the conversation, with a user asking, “Is Operation Dudula going to accept that?”





With the situation still developing and no official statement yet from South African authorities regarding the burial, many South Africans aren’t rolling out the red carpet for the former Zambian leader’s final journey.





As for Zambians, reactions online have been mixed with some expressing sadness over the saga and others simply stunned that the late head of state may not rest in the land he once governed.





Other Zambians have since turned the mockery into jokes and memes.



Whether Lungu’s body will eventually cross back into Zambian soil or remain six feet under in Mzansi, the online banter shows no signs of dying down.





“I know they don’t have best hospitals but graveyards?” Questioned one user.



Kalemba, June 21, 2025