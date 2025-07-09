WE CAN’T CONTINUE WITH UPND BEYOND 2026 FAILURE RATE IS JUST TOO HIGH ITS UNACCEPTABLE- Edwin Lifwekelo

PRESS STATEMENT

For immediate release

08/07/2025



WE CAN’T CONTINUE WITH UPND BEYOND 2026 FAILURE RATE IS JUST TOO HIGH ITS UNACCEPTABLE.





The rate of failure by the UPND is just totally unacceptable.

Everyone feels Cheated by the UPND government it’s like northing is happening.





What citizens expected to happen in the new dawn government was not happening.

Everyone feels they have been cheated apart from the praise singers of course.





Look at the high cost of living and the way illegal miners are being slaughtered at the mercy of the Zambia Police Service under the Leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema ,these are people with families just trying to survive under the hush living Conditions created by the UPND government.





These Extra judicial killings of civilians are an acceptable and should not be tolerated by Civilized Zambians.



Now we are even being told what to eat if we can’t afford certain foods.





The success of any government administration,any political party is to listen to the people because they elected you to look after the interest of the people.





The UPND must exercise humility,must listen to the people,it’s the only vehicle that a listening government must embrace other than arrogance and self praise.





Recognizing a problem for what it is is a good starting point to solving the problem.

Pretending the problem does not exist does not disappear the problem.





The UPND government must recognize and acknowledge the ugly punishing National Hunger and Poverty which are the Conditions of the Majority Zambians.





it’s clear that the UPND used the Widespread Hunger, Poverty and Unemployment which has exacerbated to Extreme Potions as reasons why Zambians should vote for them.





What is also very clear is that the UPND in Opposition for more than 23 yrs had more than enough time to sturdy,learn and formulate solutions to our incredible all round poverty and unemployment of our people





They would use simple arithmetic to confirm to us that not only could they count,but they could demonstrate how easy,it would be for them,once elected into government,to lower our cost of living and reduce our poverty.





Zambians will never forget the incredible fuel mathematics of the UPND about how they would cut out middle Men and drastically lower the cost of our imported fuel.





Now Zambians know that all those Promises were election pranks.

The Minister of Finance Honorable Stumbeko Musokotwane has pioneered the dubious explanation that Zambians would be suffering higher prices of the things they need in life and business,had the UPND government not lowered inflation,a blue lie , forgetting that actually fuel was Cheaper with high inflation under the PF government.





In so many ways,many of these problems have worsened, including the general Cost of Sustaining Human life.



Zambia is now a hungry poor Country Saddled with dangerously explosive levels of poverty under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.





Government position being propagated is that those complaining that things are bad in Zambia are those who were used to getting free money without working.





The full implication of that Statement is that government does not Consider Zambians to be desperate and needing urgent Solutions to the Crippling Poverty which is Sending Many people to their early graves.





It is now becoming abundantly clear that only a United Tonse Alliance can redeem Zambians from Crippling Poverty and Restore the dignity Zambians deserve.



Zambians have shown in the past that it’s possible to overcome intimidation and win when we unite.





We can’t continue with UPND beyond 2026,Failure rate is just too high and an acceptable.



Zambians must not believe fake voodoo economic statistics being used to manipulate poor Zambians grappling and wallowing in abject poverty and unemployment





This government is preparing for Elections next year,don’t believe anything you hear about the economy that it has improved,they are basically massaging the economy to deceive Zambians.





The least this government can do is to take us back to the commodity prices they found under PF and start working downward from there, anything less is failure



Edwin Lifwekelo

PF Media