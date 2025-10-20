WE CAN’T EAT LECTURES, ZAMBIANS WANT A PRACTICAL, WORKING PRESIDENT – CHANGALA
ZAMBIANS are looking for a leader with solutions to the country’s poor economy and not the one who will lecture them forever, governance activist Brebner Changala has said.
Speaking when he featured on KBN TV’s Big Hour programme Wednesday, Changala said the current leadership had lost direction.
He accused President Hakainde Hichilema of resorting to giving long lectures to the poor, angry and hungry citizens at the expense of offering solutions.
“You cannot have a Cabinet or a President who fights citizens day in, day out. You cannot have a President who is divisive to the extent of not caring about how the people will feel about his abusive actions. That man was elected to give us a daily updates. Not to lecture us,” Changala said.
He said Hichilema should face the reality that his government had failed.
“He should not run away from reality but tell the people why he has failed to govern the country without lecturing the nation,” Changala said.
He said Hichilema’s speeches were creating panic and sadness among Zambians as they projected his personal agenda aimed at dividing the nation.
“He was not elected to lecture citizens. Hichilema’s speeches sometimes worry me. But they reveal his personal agenda. There is a target that he wants to shoot at and destroy,” Changala said.
He said Hichilema had moved key institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to his office to pursue his political opponents using institutions of governance.
“He admitted the other day. In the same building built by criminals, the admission was that he is a chief spy who followed [former foreign minister] Joe Malanji and spoke to heads of states in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Turkey. I was a bit scared. I was perturbed and disturbed,” Changala said.
He said Hichilema should be told that a government was a system and it was for institutions established by the law mandated to pursue criminal activities.
Changala said Hichilema had a country to run, not to pursue individual;s because doing so was an abuse of prerogative.
He said the presidency under Hichilema was dented because it fell short of justice but was obsessed with vengeance.
“When Malanji or anyone is convicted, they will seek the prerogative of mercy from the presidency. Now, how does he get it when the President has decided to become the arresting officer, the judge and the jury, and the spy?” Changala said.
He said the institutions of governance should be independent and separate from any form of political interference.
Recently, during a UPND mobilisation meeting organised by the Lusaka provincial leadership, Hichilem boasted how he personally supervised the investigation and arrest of Malanji.
Changala reminded Hichilema that when Zambians voted him in 2021, they didn’t give him a blank cheque to conduct himself in whichever way he wished.
He also said it was a total abuse of office for Hichilema to appoint his political party members to lead independent institutions such as the Electoral Commission of Zambia.
“It is well known that Zaloumis [Mwangala ECZ chairperson] and Speaker of the National Assembly Nellie Mutti are pure UPND cadres who have been seen in the party regalia,” Changala said.
The Mast
Mr Changala, you are alone or very few who are thinking like that. Personally I don’t think you are normal. Something is seriously wrong with you because you are blind to the achievements HH and UPND have done. Maybe you are so silly that you can’t identify successes. HH has done a lot of achievements and come next year we are voting him back into office. You can keep on crying with your fellow confused men like Fred Mmembe and lubinda while genuine Zambians appreciate and move forward.
It is so disheartening to have the once champion of rights, or at least that is what we thought, degenerates into some bitter old grumpy man.
This govt has moved the economy negative 2 to positive 5 growth; employed teachers, nurses, doctors, soldiers etc. Despite serious drought that has brought about load shedding, no one died of hunger.
The mines ravaged by those you are praising now are back. Four brand mines have been introduced.
Lusaka, luanshya and now kitwe roads are seriously receiving face lift and no child is seating on the floor now in schools! Our university students have meal allowance back….what do you really want Mr Changala? I am personally disappointed in you.
I WONDER WHAT REALLY GOES ON IN YOUR MIND MR CHANGA… I USED TO HOLD YOU IN HIGH ESTEEM BUT SUDDENLY YOU HAPPEN TO HAVE SLID INTO SOME KIND OF SPONTANEOUS EXPLOSIVE.
IT IS ALWAYS BETTER TO TELL THE TRUTH, ESPECIALLY IF THE POPULATION THAT LOOKS UPTO TO YOU RESPECTED YOU FOR BEING TRUTHFUL.
HH HAS AN UPHILL BATTLE AGAINST CORRUPTION AND THAT IS WHY MANY ARE RESISTING THE CHANGE TO THE CONSTITUTION WHICH IS LIKELY TO CLOSE THE LOOPHOLES THIEVES USED TO SYPHONE MONEY FROM THE GOVERNMENT COFFERS.
IF I WERE TO CONTRIBUTE, I WOULD SUGGEST THAT STEALING FROM GOVERNMENT BE MADE NONBAILABLE AND PURNISHABLE BY LIFE IMPRISONMENT.
THE FACT THAT THEY MADE IT POSSIBLE TO ESCAPE JAIL BY RETURNING SOME OF THE STOLLEN WEALTH MAKES IT A HUGE BUSINESS FOR CRIMINAL MINDS.
THAT IS WHY EVERYONE WANTS TO BE HEAD OF STATE.
AT ONE TIME DURING PF, WE HEARD SOME BENEFICIARIES SAYING WE NEEDED A DICTATORSHIP IN THIS COUNTRY TO GET THINGS MOVING.
THE SAME PEOPLE ARE CRYING FOWL TODAY BECAUSE IT IS A TRIBE CONSIDERED NON DESERVING TO RULE THAT IS RULING THIS COUNTRY.
THIS GOVERNMENT HAS DONE SO WELL IN TERMS OF GOVERNANCE AND ECONOMIC RECOVERY. THE PROJECTS BEING SET UP TODAY WILL CERTAINLY TRICKLE DOWN TO THE GRASSROOTS WHO WERE MOST HIT BY THE SHOCKWAVE OF ECONOMIC DOWN TURN INTRODUCED BY PF.
THINGS ARE LOOKING UP AND CDF IS REACHING EVERY CORNER OF THIS COUNTRY. IF YOU WERE PART OF THE GANG THAT BENEFITED FROM THE CONFUSION CAUSED, ONE WHICH DENIED PENSIONERS THEIR PENSION, SICK PEOPLE THEIR MEDICAL SUPPLIES AND CARE, STUDENTS THEIR TUITION FEES AND MEAL ALLOWANCES AND MANY MORE AREAS OF NEED. NOW THAT HE IS CLOSING THE LOOPHOLES, YOU ARE ACCUSING HIM OF THINGS HE HAS NOT DONE. ORDINARY ZAMBIANS CAN SEE HIS EFFORT AND DO UNDERSTAND THAT HE ALONE CAN NOT FIX A SYSTEM DESTROYED OVER TEN YEARS OF CARELESS GOVERNANCE. SO, OPEN YOUR EYES, SEE THE ECONOMY RISING AND TELL THE NATION THE TRUTH TO RDGAIN THE RESPECT YOU ONCE HAD.
I didn’t know that this man is all that dull, he has now exposed himself. Imagine how the previous regime messed up things, stealing government money, excessive borrowing, defaulting, unemployment, wage freeze, the list is endless. Is this what Changala is calling success? These are some of the people who are not even worth listening to. Just yapping and making noise whenever he opens his mouth but no solution at all. Muletasha bane, Hakainde has done a lot for this in the last four years, unfortunately some people like Changala have eyes but they can’t see.
He rarely make sense. Am not sure why.
Zambia also wants practical working farmers who know where what to eat comes from.
Very true. It seems some people just want to eat from other people’s sweat, and complain bitterly if they don’t. So revamping the mining sector which was almost dead is not practical? So opening of fertilizer plants to an extent that the country becomes a next fertilizer exporter from being an importer is not practical. So reopening of Mulungushi textiles which previous governments (both MMD and PF) failed is not practical. Expansion of Maamba energy from 300MW generation capacity to 600MW capacity is not practical. I can got on and on about the many achievements the new dawn government has attainable despite the challenging circumstances they found the country.
He is blinded by hatred of the president
Ba Changala, if your definition of a practical working president is one who puts food on your table and calls you to the table to eat, you will wait for an eternity. The simple fact is, there is no such president on the whole earth. He exists only as a figment of your imagination.
The role of the President and his government is to create a conducive environment for citizens to express their creative genius and solve problems. No single person can solve all Zambia’s problems. It s our responsibility as citizens to take up the challenge and move our richly endowed country forward.
Ba Changala, grow up.
Go and farm if you are hungry.