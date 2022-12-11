WE CELEBRATE THE LIFE OF THE LATE FREEDOM FIGHTER MAINZA CHONA – UNIP

Today marks 21 years from the time this country lost a gallant son,founding President of the United National Independence Party UNIP, Mr Mainza Chona who died on the 11th December,2001.

Mr Chona’s death was without doubt one of the darkest days experienced in the Political history of our land and he shall be remembered both in Zambia and outside world as a selfless leader who considered the country’s prosperity and unity before self.

We wish to call on President Hakainde Hichilema and the new dawn government to consider recognizing the burial sites of our freedom fighters in the province.

We also recall that during one of his visits to Namwala district in Southern Province, President Hichilema called for the recognition of sites that are attached to the liberation of this country.

The late Mainza Chona’s Village and burial site in Monze should be one of the respected sites in the Province going by the work he provided to this country,before ,during and after Independence.

The Nation do recall that during our time in power as UNIP, we unlocked the potential of the future generations, inspired confidence in youths engaging in business , gave hope to women to venture into entreupreunship, and created an enabling environment for all our citizens..

It was the efforts of leaders such as Mr Chona that set pace on the uncompromised fight against corruption and zero political violence and defined a sound and sober ideology that the current members of UNIP should emulate.

On this day, we pay our heartfelt tribute to the family of Mr Mainza Chona who gave more than what was expected of him to see that the country remain developed and united.

ISSUED BY :

RODWELL NZOOLO

UNIP PROVINCIAL CHAIRPERSON*

SOUTHERN PROVINCE