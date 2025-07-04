We Didn’t Sign An Agreement With Sangwa For Him To Claim HH Has Betrayed Him – UPND





The United Party for National Development (UPND) has distanced itself from Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa’s claims that President Hakainde Hichilema has betrayed him. UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu stated that there was no agreement between the party and Sangwa that would suggest Hichilema’s actions were a betrayal.





Sangwa recently appeared on ‘Millennium Tonight’ where he said he would not vote for President Hichilema in 2026 because he had betrayed him. Nkandu emphasized that the UPND did not enter into any agreement with Sangwa that would imply Hichilema’s betrayal.

The party maintains that they informed Zambians about their intention to amend the Constitution during their 2021 campaigns, which is likely the source of Sangwa’s grievances.





The development has sparked debate, with some questioning Sangwa’s motives and others supporting his stance.



Zambia yatu July 4, 2025.