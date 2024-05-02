WE DIDN’T STEAL ANYTHING, GOD KNOWS – ESTHER LUNGU

Former First Lady Esther Lungu says she and her family never stole anything while her husband Edgar Lungu served as president.

Speaking after over eight hours of trial in case she stands charged for owning property suspected to be proceeds of crime, Mrs Lungu charged that her family was being prosecuted.

She vowed to remain resilient saying God knows that her family was innocent from the prosecution they were going through.

““God is big, and he is the one we are leaning on! I will not be shaken! We never stole anything, and God knows,” the former First Lady said.“We are going to dance to man’s tune, BUT God knows as there is always light at the end of the tunnel. They are not taking away our lives”

She complained that none of the former First Ladies has gone through what she is going through.

“How many First Ladies have gone through what I am going through? Anyway, God knows,” she said.

The Smart Eagle an online publication reports that appearing before the financial crimes court, Mrs. Lungu addressed various women’s groups at the Ministry of Home Affairs during the adjournment of the case to 16 hours yesterday.

The Director of Public Prosecutions seeks to forfeit her 15 double-storey flats to the state, alleging they are proceeds of crime.

Conversely her son Daliso, daughters Chiyesu and Tasila have not remained scathed by police that at one time almost bulldozed down the barrier gate to the house of the former first family in full view of media camera’s, local and foreign.

The court has since demanded for bank statements of Mrs Lungu from First National Bank (FNB) to ascertain if she had income that would have enabled her build such structures.