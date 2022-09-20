We Don’t Hate Individuals; We Hate The System- Fred M’membe

WE DON’T HATE INDIVIDUALS; WE HATE THE SYSTEM

What really causes hatred is exploitation, oppression, marginalisation, humiliation and social injustice. That, objectively, is what causes hatred.

For us socialists, it’s a question not of preaching hatred but of explaining a social reality, something that has occurred throughout history. Our mission isn’t a clarion call to hatred; rather, it is an explanation of the hatred that exists when people become aware that they are being exploited, oppressed, marginalised and humiliated.

We don’t preach hatred as a philosophy. But this doesn’t mean that we have any friendly feelings for the oppressive system or that we are not struggling as hard as we can against it. We have been harassed, unfairly treated and humiliated by representatives of this oppressive system which we are struggling against, yet whenever and wherever we meet them we are considerate and treat them humanely and with respect, because we don’t hate them. What we repudiate and hate is the system.

For us, it’s not a matter of hating individuals but of hating a system of exploitation and abuse. We are not preaching hatred among human beings, because in the final analysis human beings are victims of the system. If we have to fight the system, we will fight the system. If we have to fight those who represent the system we hate, we will do so.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party