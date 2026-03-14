“We don’t need Ukraine’s help in drone defense.”



These are the words Donald Trump spoke during a FOX interview. He added: “We know more about drones than anybody. We actually have the best drones in the world.”





This is, of course, a false claim, given that the United States is currently using $4 million Patriot missiles to shoot down $50,000 Iranian/russian drones. Meanwhile, highly effective Ukrainian drone interceptors cost about $2,000.





But Trump’s arrogance could actually be beneficial for Ukraine.



Here is an analysis from the Executive Director of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies, Igor Semyvolos:



Trump’s statement that the United States does not need Ukrainian drones paradoxically strengthens Ukraine’s position in the Middle East. Given the well-known attitude of regional elites toward this “old man,” his arrogance may actually become a strategic springboard for Ukraine. I clearly remember how dramatically the attitude of Arab experts toward Ukraine changed after the conversation about the “trump card in the White House” in 2025.





In Arab political culture, agency and the ability to withstand pressure are valued far more than formal agreements. The behavior of the Ukrainian leadership at that time made a real impression. Until 2025, many Arab elites perceived Ukraine merely as a U.S. “client,” fully dependent on Washington’s will. But the situation changed when Ukraine clearly demonstrated its own position — and comparisons with several Arab leaders who had sat in that same chair in the White House did not work in their favor. In the East, they saw a leader who did not falter under pressure and did not turn into an obedient petitioner waiting for instructions.





Having secured its status as a player capable of acting independently, Ukraine then moved to concrete proposals — offering unique defense solutions. Interceptor drones became the real argument that reinforced the political stance with technological advantage. It turned out that Ukraine possesses expertise that even the United States, with its multi-billion-dollar budgets, currently does not have. Ukraine changed roles: from a “consumer of Western aid” to a “supplier of critical technologies.”





Trump’s recent statement on Brian Kilmeade’s show — where he brushed off Ukrainian assistance in defending bases in Jordan, saying that “we know more about drones than anyone” — is perceived in the region not as a display of strength but as ordinary arrogance. Experts in Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia know the reality very well. It is enough to read the regular reviews of the Arab press.





The issue is not whether Americans have their own drones. The issue is that, for the Arab world, Ukrainian interceptor drones today represent the only working, relatively inexpensive, and — most importantly — battle-tested solution.





The perception of Trump among Arab experts as an unpredictable figure who is often dismissive of regional nuances creates a perfect emotional bridge for Ukraine. Against the backdrop of American isolationism, Ukraine’s readiness to share technology “here and now” looks like a new kind of strategic partnership.





This is not simply trade — it is the emergence of direct security cooperation, which significantly strengthens Ukrainian and European agency in the region.