“We Feel Lonely”: Social Media Erupts as Mnangagwa Complains to Putin About US Influence in Zambia

Social Media Erupts as Mnangagwa Complains to Putin About US Influence in Zambia

A video of President Emmerson Mnangagwa voicing concerns about Western favouritism towards Zambia and Malawi during his brief meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked controversy on social media.

In the meeting, Mnangagwa told Putin that the United States is strengthening its military presence in Zambia.

Mnangagwa Complains to Putin About Zambia

During Thursday’s discussion, President Mnangagwa sought assistance for “defence and food security,” expressing worries about US influence in Zambia. He claimed the United States is “consolidating its power” there through increased security and financial aid, suggesting this aims to isolate Zimbabwe.

“You see, the West has just begun consolidating its power in Zambia, our next neighbour. You know, there was a time when Zambia and Zimbabwe were one; it was called Northern and Southern Rhodesia. It was made one by the British, but they are now separate. And the Americans are consolidating their power in that country, both in terms of security and in terms of financial support to Zambia to make sure that we feel lonely. But that will not change us, because we have taken a course as a people that we feel we want to be independent and we will choose our friends ourselves. And besides, we are independent today because most of us in the leadership trained here during our war of liberation. We got our independence because we are supported by yourselves here, and we don’t forget that history, and you don’t forget about us,” President Mnangagwa told Putin.

Social Media Reacts to Video

His remarks quickly sparked debate on social media. Some users criticised Mnangagwa for complaining about a neighbouring Southern African country to Russia, while others felt he was justified. Here are some reactions:

@zizirealestate:

You make him sound like a little boy complaining to his father about how the other boys are being preferred over him & how this is so unfair. He was just airing his views to a fellow head of state and trying to build good relations, that’s all. Don’t make him sound so weak😭

@jimu_stan74832:

As long we beg from this Whites either east or west We Africans will never be treated as equals.High time Africans must unite and stand up and fight not Against each other but for each other

@ricoricardm:

I thought you are joking! Really this guy said that to Putin. Very embarrassing coming from the head of state. He can just beg without badmouthing neighbours.

You can watch the full video of President Mnangagwa complaining about Zambia to Vladimir Putin below: