We had agreed not to vote for Bill 7 but you can clearly see that people are not honest- Cries Miles Sampa

PEOPLE ARE NOT HONEST – SAMPA



Outgoing PF Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa has complained to Koswe that people are not honest in Parliament.



“We had agreed not to vote for Bill 7 but you can clearly see that people are not honest. The whole house voted for Bill 7 and only me and my colleague from Mpika voted against.

And if you check on the Parliamentary map, Mpika is one of the biggest constituencies in Zambia by geography but the MP for Mpika voted against Bill 7,” laments Sampa.

“I think even us, two, we will just vote for it now during Third Reading. Surprisingly even Binwell Mpundu voted for the Bill.”