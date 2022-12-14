WE HAVE A LAPSE IN PARLIAMENT

…. Second Deputy Speaker is too personal against PF – Hon Miles Sampa

Lusaka…. Wednesday December 14, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Matero MP and PF presidential hopeful candidate Miles Sampa has insinuated that Parliament has a lapse.

Hon Sampa castigated Second Deputy Speaker for conducting himself in a disorderly manner.

He said when he and other PF MPs addressed the media yesterday after walking out of parliament that presiding officers in Parliament are acting as if they too have constituencies they are representing.

“I think in our Zambian Parliament we have a lapse. We have deputy speakers who are also MPs, who were elected. So they have their own constituencies where they need to please the electorates. And then they come in this house, they play politics. You need someone who is impartial,” he said.

He said most of the PF MPs are stepped on by the speaker in question.

Hon Sampa said the speaker takes it personal against PF “yet he made so much money under the PF, he should be grateful.”

He revealed that the speaker in question got himself contracts under the PF regime to construct some roads in Eastern Province

“The chairman Moyo, I always tell him Paramount Chief Mpezeni is greeting you. In his Luangeni Constiuency, that is where the palace is and Chief Mpezeni said he doesn’t see the MP, so I keep telling him, greetings from Paramount Chief Mpezeni so maybe he takes offense from that,” he said.

“But we speak for the chiefs, we speak for the people all over the country. Most of these PF MPs are stepped on by Deputy Speaker Moyo. He is too personal, he takes it personal against PF and yet he made so much money under PF, he should be grateful.”

Meanwhile, Shiwang’andu MP Hon Stephen Kampyongo said the speaker in question went against his on ruling yesterday by allowing a point of order when he had ordered that there would be no point of orders allowed.

He wondered why the speaker seemingly gives special treatment to ministers when both MPs and Ministers are enjoying the same privileges.

Hon Kampyongo stressed the need for mutual respect between presiding officers and MPs.

He said the speaker will be held accountable for his actions.

“Hon Miles Sampa was on the floor debating… the deputy speaker went against his own orders. He ordered that he would not permit point of orders but he went against his ruling and permitted a point of order from the minister. But like I have said, ministers and Honorable MPs enjoy the same privileges,” he said.