WE HAVE A LEADERSHIP CRISIS- Fred M’membe

WE HAVE A LEADERSHIP CRISIS

So many things are not adding up!

They rushed and sold the country’s reserve mealie-meal and now they are telling us that we will be importing grain from countries such as Tanzania and Uganda.

They have been exporting electricity, and now they will subject the country to an 8 hour load shedding schedule.

Almost a month ago, the Energy Minister, Mr Peter Kapala assured the country that there will be no loadshedding this year. How do they explain the sudden 8 hour schedule? Just what are we dealing with here?

Fred M’membe