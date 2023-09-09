Police in Ndola say they have decided to cancel the Inter-denominational Church Service due to be held at St. Andrews Church in Ndola. Police say Churche authorities need to file a notification to pray as an interdenominational gathering!
Former President Edgar Lungu and his spouse, Mama Esther Lungu have been invited as Special Guests to a Thanksgiving Service at St. Andrews UCZ Church in Ndola.
Earlier there were attempts to stop President Lungu from travelling from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka to Ndola.
We use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. We do this to improve browsing experience and to show (non-) personalized ads. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
The useless Zambia we have become.
Hakainde Hichilema’s Zambia…now competing with God.
What will become of this country as we get closer to 2026?
I shudder to even contemplate!
If this is true that ex-pres Lungu was denied the right to travel, as a Zambian citizen, to another part of Zambia, then, this is on President Hichilema.
It has echoes of what happened to him in Chipata and it WASN’T right then. It is NOT right and will never be right. (Unless somebody is a fugitive.)
We had faith in UPND that they would be a progressive government but we are now back-sliding into that dictatorial-like abyss. The erosion of free-movement rights does not bode well for our country.
Not good, not good at all.
Hakainde is history.
Zambians rejected this nonsense in 2021.