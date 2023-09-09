We have cancelled the Church Service-Police


Police in Ndola say they have decided to cancel the Inter-denominational Church Service due to be held at St. Andrews Church in Ndola.
Police say Churche authorities need to file a notification to pray as an interdenominational gathering!


Former President Edgar Lungu and his spouse, Mama Esther Lungu have been invited as Special Guests to a Thanksgiving Service at St. Andrews UCZ Church in Ndola.


Earlier there were attempts to stop President Lungu from travelling from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka to Ndola.

  2. If this is true that ex-pres Lungu was denied the right to travel, as a Zambian citizen, to another part of Zambia, then, this is on President Hichilema.

    It has echoes of what happened to him in Chipata and it WASN’T right then. It is NOT right and will never be right. (Unless somebody is a fugitive.)

    We had faith in UPND that they would be a progressive government but we are now back-sliding into that dictatorial-like abyss. The erosion of free-movement rights does not bode well for our country.

    Not good, not good at all.

