We have cancelled the Church Service-Police



Police in Ndola say they have decided to cancel the Inter-denominational Church Service due to be held at St. Andrews Church in Ndola.

Police say Churche authorities need to file a notification to pray as an interdenominational gathering!



Former President Edgar Lungu and his spouse, Mama Esther Lungu have been invited as Special Guests to a Thanksgiving Service at St. Andrews UCZ Church in Ndola.



Earlier there were attempts to stop President Lungu from travelling from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka to Ndola.