We have fulfilled almost everything we promised – UPND



THE UPND says it has so far fulfilled almost everything it promised to the people of Zambia noting that there are only about three things remaining on the checklist.





The party’s consultant Mark Simuuwe stated that the party is currently not concerned about 2026 as it is fully preoccupied with fulfilling what it promised the country.



Simuuwe said government has now found solutions to load shedding and the high cost of living which will soon show with the results.





He revealed on Millenium TV last evening that the future of the country looks bright and the year 2024 has come with successes and challenges which government has devised a mechanism on how to deal with the challenges on the table.





“We have fulfilled almost everything that the UPND promised there only about three things that are remaining which are load shedding and the solution has been found and we will deal with the cost of living at household level. The solution is there to give citizens opportunities to produce food throughout the year. We are on track as a country and the strategy is very clear.”





“UPND is not concerned about 2026, when you are on the driving seat presiding over the affairs of the country and running the country belonging to the people of Zambia on behalf of the people of Zambia. Our preoccupation is about fulfilling the promises we made,” he shared.



When asked on how the party predicts 2025 to be, the consultant stated that the UPND predicts the economy to be back on track where it will be able to monitor sectors.





“We needed to plant the mine. Now that we have planted, the mine is beginning to take off.

We started by correcting the situation in the area of SMEs to empower more citizens,” explained Simuuwe.





He revealed that in 2021, only K41 million was released towards the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) and the UPND increased the fund to K365 million after taking over power.





“The number of beneficiaries increased and we are expanding the number of beneficiaries year by year,” said Simuuwe.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 30, 2024