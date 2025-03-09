We have just began to work, what you have seen is dyonko – Hichilema



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says his administration has just began working by walking the talk and that what Zambians have seen so far is just the tip of an iceberg (dyonko).





Speaking at the handover ceremony of the school Healthy Learners Programme at Malama Primary School in Kasama yesterday, President Hichilema stated that the UPND administration has seen more than two million children who dropped out of school due to financial challenges, resume their education because of the free education policy.





“We have just began to work, what you have seen nika dyonko fye. We are indebted to you. We are walking the talk, this is not tiktok, this is real stuff,” he stated.



The President also referred to the recruitment of over 40 thousand teachers and over 11,000 health workers as his administration’s commitment to restoring the education and health sectors.





He said government was constructing more classrooms and water infrastructure anchored heavily on the free education which has allowed vulnerable people and orphans get a chance at education.



President Hichilema further explained that government was now working on the full restoration of the mines, having restructured the debt.





“Now we are working on food and energy security through agriculture. Now we are working on expanding the economy. With an expansion of the economy, we can deliver more resources to support education. Zambians, let’s work together to push our country forward, we don’t want to go back to the olden days,” added President Hichilema.





The Head of State said investing in education was the best any government can do and therefore, his administration remains committed to promoting education.





“Without education, I would have never had a chance to be president today. Education made things possible for this fellow, HH. If I wasn’t educated, I would have been in Bweengwa, in the village, in Namwala with 10 wives. Now look at what education has done for this fellow.,” he stated.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, March 9, 2025