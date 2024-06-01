WE HAVE NOT YET HONESTLY RESPONDED TO THE DROUGHT AS A NATION AND I’M SCARED- SIKAILE SIKAILE

WE HAVE NOT YET HONESTLY RESPONDED TO THE DROUGHT AS A NATION AND I’M SCARED

Fellow countrymen and women,

One of the biggest problems our nation faces is the lack of adequate preparation for unforeseen circumstances. This is why the same issues keep recurring, and we end up complaining as a nation.

My fear is how we are responding to the drought as a nation. Ask yourself: if we experience another drought this year, can we survive? What will happen next year if we continue to rely on chance for rain, given that it’s always a 50/50 possibility?

Some months ago, I proposed to one of my area MPs to identify potential farmers in their constituencies and allocate part of the CDF funds to help these farmers sink commercial boreholes. I also suggested that the CDF could be used to build a large number of strategically placed dams. These measures would have enabled us to harvest water during the rains and benefit communities during critical situations.

When I shared this view with a lawmaker, the response was very cold, highlighting why our citizens seem to matter only during elections, serving to uplift politicians’ lives. This is unfair, and I believe the current government can change this narrative. We should strive to ensure that development progresses with time, and we must be prepared to adjust our policies when faced with crises.

Currently, it appears the government aims to feed everyone, which is not sustainable. Even at the family level, if the breadwinner doesn’t teach the family how to contribute financially, they will be overwhelmed by pressure and fail to meet extended family needs. The government should focus on involving citizens in finding solutions. Those of us in food production are more than willing to help and can identify where gaps exist based on our experience.

A drought’s impact can take two to three years to mitigate, even with good rainfall. Many farmers, even if it rains well, will not produce as expected because they lack capital. This should not be overlooked by the government. We need to plan ahead, especially with the phase-out of the FISP. Additionally, not all farmers rely on FISP, so the question is: how do we support these farmers?

By now, the government should have established a policy to subsidize the drilling of boreholes across the country, especially in regions affected by drought. This would allow every household to plant at least two hectares of winter maize, reducing the government’s burden of providing relief food.

Yes, the government is providing or selling affordable maize to citizens, which is commendable. But for how long can this continue? Subsidizing the sinking of boreholes and constructing dams would solve many problems and offer short- and medium-term solutions to the agriculture sector as we transition away from rain-fed farming.

At the national level, the UPND government has made tremendous strides with long-term economic plans, for which I give them credit. However, there is a lack of short- and medium-term interventions to help the economy survive and support small-scale businesses. Currently, it is extremely hard and expensive to survive as a producer of staple food. Fuel prices, for instance, disrupt everything, leading farmers to either incur huge losses or exploit consumers.

While the removal of subsidies is aimed at long-term benefits, a gradual approach would have been more appropriate, especially considering the global factors affecting us today and the reckless borrowing and mismanagement by the former administration.

Some of us can see the long-term potential of our economy, but the government must not let its citizens suffer while finding lasting solutions. With the drought challenge, a three to four-month review of fuel prices would help small and medium enterprises thrive. For instance, my maize takes 90 days to mature, and I am certain that by the time of the review, I would have harvested and assessed the future.

The government should also quickly implement policies to help farmers by working with traditional leaders to expedite the acquisition of title deeds. This would allow farmers to use these deeds to acquire commercial agriculture equipment, maximizing production. These are short-term plans that would benefit the government and help the nation survive tough situations.

The truth is, things are getting harder. Coupled with the handout culture many Zambians are used to, it is disastrous if the government doesn’t conduct a serious introspection. I believe there are many short- and medium-term measures we can integrate with long-term plans to help citizens survive because the current handout process is not sustainable.

We are talking about importing maize from other countries, but considering our country’s geographical location, we need to think outside the box. With serious investment in sectors like agriculture, we have the potential not only to meet our own maize needs but also to produce enough to sell to our neighbors. The potential is enormous, but as a nation, we have yet to tap into this opportunity seriously.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST