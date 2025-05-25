WE HAVE TO AIM HIGH AT WAFCON 2025 – MWEEMBA



Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Keith Mweemba has urged the Copper Queens to aim for nothing less than glory at the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2025.





Speaking when he addressed the Copper Queens at Edwin Imboela stadium where the team is preparing for two high-profile FIFA international friendlies against Botswana and South Africa, Mweemba’s address focused on discipline, purpose and unity.





“I am very happy to be here, I am glad to meet you. Obviously, I will be talking to you properly at the right time. I just don’t want you to be under pressure right from the word go. We trust you, we want you to work very hard (because) there is enough talent here,” Mweemba told the players.





“You have the full support of the FA President. I am also aware that probably people are owed money. Whatever you are owed, whether it was from last year, whether it was two years ago, we shall make sure that that money is paid.”





However, Mweemba was quick to caution the players that money should not be their main motivator.



“Money should not be the driving force, I want passion. I am a winner. I want passion, grit, fight, mental strength and character. A team with character can win even 5 minutes, you are down 1-0 and in five minutes, you can win a game of football, but it’s not that easy, it requires a lot of hard work,” Mweemba said.





“Keep your fitness, eat the right food, don’t eat wrong food. That is very important. Wrong food, fines. Eat wrong food and you break the rule of code of conduct. There must be sanctions. Let us play as a unit. We are a team here. Together, everyone achieves more. We can only get results if we love each other, we are united and we respect the authorities. Above all, you trust God.”





Mweemba pledged the executive’s commitment to the Copper Queens and called on the players to honour the Zambian badge with commitment.



“For me, I will do my part, so don’t let me down. I am a winner, please. If we lose a game, we must lose honourably. The whole world must see that it’s just not their day because you need luck in football also,” Mweemba said.





“Winning begins right now. The primary principle is to play for the badge, it’s very important. Qualifying is good, but it’s not enough if you don’t win trophies. We need silverware, don’t we?” Mweemba asked.





“I am promising this now, I am a good person, I am a practical person. I don’t like making empty promises. For me, you will see a change. I want a team with character, no crybabies, everybody has to fight.”





The Copper Queens will play Botswana on 31 May and hosts South Africa on 3 June in FIFA international friendlies ahead of WAFCON Morocco 2025.