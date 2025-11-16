WE HAVE TO LISTEN TO WHAT ZAMBIANS WANT …choices made at PF Convention will have a strong impact in 2026 polls. – MUNDUBILE

WE HAVE TO LISTEN TO WHAT ZAMBIANS WANT – MUNDUBILE



…says choices made at PF Convention will have a strong impact in 2026 polls.



Kabwe – Sunday, 16 November 2025 (Smart Eagles)



Patriotic Front Presidential Contender Honourable Brian Mundubile says choices made at the PF Convention will have a strong impact on the outcome of the 2026 General Elections.





Hon Mundubile said it is therefore important to listen to the voices of the majority of Zambians.



He said this calls for checking and interrogating the track record of the candidates and what they have done in order to make a decision.





He was speaking when he met senior party officials in Kabwe, Central Province.



Hon Mundubile said the voice of the people is always louder and they are beginning to identify a strong candidate to compete against President Hakainde Hichilema next year.





“Let us pay attention to what people are saying. By now they are beginning to speak about who is a better leader and stands a chance to stand against President Hichilema in 2026. Within ourselves, we are competing to choose one leader. There is a huge responsibility placed upon each and every one of you.





If you take all political parties altogether, the population may not even go beyond 2.5 million, but the country has over 20 million people. Sometimes, us politicians are selfish in believing that everything is about us, yet we are few. The voice of the people is always louder, no wonder you see even independent candidates winning,” he said.





Hon Mundubile has also urged the party to focus on what the person can do and their track record as opposed to listening to falsehoods targeting individuals competing.



He said there is need to avoid entertaining hatred but instead focus on unifying the party and the country at large.





Hon Mundubile said unity is key adding that regionalism, tribalism and hate should be out of the way.



“You will have a lot of stories that will come up. They will say this is a thief, this is a tribalist. It doesn’t matter who comes to you. It is expected that on your own you should have some judgement. This assignment we have is a very big assignment. It is a national election. The choices we make every day will impact the lives of the people. If the people of Zambia are saying it is not me, so shall it be. Don’t easily entertain hate. What we stand for is unity for the party and the country at large,” he said.





Hon Mundubile has encouraged the party in Kabwe to play by the ear on what the Zambians are saying and who the Zambians think should represent them.



Meanwhile, PF Central Province Chairperson Josephine Ng’ambi has assured Hon Mundubile of provincial support.





“Our president-elect, you are already there. We are happy. For us, the first cut is the deepest. What is there is that we have to hold the bull by its horns and make a bold decision. We shall not make a mistake. We are comfortable, we have heard you,” she said.





And Kabwe District Chairperson Victor Kolala said Hon Mundubile has shown leadership by being the first PF presidential aspirant to meet them.



He said the people of Kabwe will do the needful in the upcoming assignments.