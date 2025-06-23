KBN TV DITORIAL COMMENT – WE HOPE SOME DAY, ECL’S REMAINS WILL RETURN TO ZAMBIA AS HE IS LAID TO REST IN SOUTH AFRICA 





On Wednesday last week, we exclusively revealed the family’s decision to put the former sixth Republican President to rest in South Africa.





Two days later, the family Spokesperson, Makebi Zulu, flanked by the elder sister to late President Edgar Lungu, confirmed this decision through a live broadcast.





Since then, there has been several engagements happening in the background involving both local and regional envoys to push for a last minute breakthrough to end the impasse.





However, as of today, nothing has changed and the position remains as earlier communicated.



The only positive development though, has been the neutral involvement of the host country which has met both the family and the Zambian Government.





We can therefore confirm with certainty that preparations have progressed and all the protocols are nearly completed for the burial ceremony in South Africa.





A number of Patriotic Front officials have already travelled to position themselves in readiness for the solemn assignment likely to be on Wednesday this week.





The bilateral visit to State House yesterday by South African Minister of International Cooperation, Ronald Ozzy Lamola, was to manage relationships between the two countries.





Lamola’s message to President Hichilema as we understand, was that while South Africa would have loved President Lungu’s remains to be repatriated, his government has an obligation to respect the family’s wishes.





Similarly, our head of state Mr. Hichilema, has been very consistent with his desire to give his predecessor a befitting send-off by insisting that the remains be repatriated back to Zambia





Even during yesterday’s meeting, he reiterated that desire. However, expressing that desire did not mean there was a breakthrough to the impasse.





The President merely communicated his desire to do the right thing, albeit a little too late.





As the family Spokesperson said in his last address to the nation, their wish too, is that some day, President Lungu’s remains will be repatriated back to Zambia, but certainly not this time around.