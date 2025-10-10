WE K!LL3D THE WOMEN AND FED THEIR BODIES TO PIGS TO CONCEAL EVIDENCE- Rudolph de Wet

BREAKING NEWS:WE KILLED THE WOMEN AND FED THEIR BODIES TO PIGS TO CONCEAL EVIDENCE







Rudolph de Wet, who has since turned state witness has given a chilling testimony in the Sebayeng pig farm murder trial at the Polokwane High Court on Wednesday.





De Wet told the court that Zachariah

Olivier had given him a hunting rifle, who then instructed him to shoot at people who trespassed on the farm.



Maria Makgato and Lucia Ndlovu were shot dead at Overwatcht farm on August 17th last year while looking for dairy products.





The 20 – year old says he and accused number 1, Zachariah Olivier, were intending to destroy the evidence when they destroyed the firearms and bullet cartridges used to shoot the two women whose bodies were thrown into a pigsty in August last year.





“A day after the incident happened, Olivier dismantled the firearms into small pieces while I watched and kept a lookout for anyone who was approaching,” said De Wet





“We also picked up the bullet cartridges from the scene and drove to the western side of farm and disposed the pieces of the firearms and cartridges inside a borehole,” he continued





“We then burned the wooden pieces of the firearm and all of this was done so that we may conceal evidence.



He says two days after the incident happened, Olivier told him to act normally and report for work.





De Wet further testified that the bodies were thrown in a pigsty to try and conceal evidence.